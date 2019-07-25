News
Lincoln Co. Man Sentenced In 2nd-Degree Manslaughter Case Involving Sac & Fox Officer
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 3:10 PM CDT
Updated:
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Lincoln County man was sentenced in the second-degree manslaughter case involving a Sac and Fox police officer.
Justin Henley accepted a plea deal while jurors were deliberating over the the first-degree manslaughter case last month.
Prosecutors recommended Henley serve two years in prison and pay a $100 fine. The judge accepted this recommendation during the sentencing hearing.
In 2017, Henley was driving a vehicle when he passed in a no passing zone.
His vehicle hit Sac and Fox police officer Nathan Graves's vehicle head-on. Graves died as a result of the crash.