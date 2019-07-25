LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Lincoln County man was sentenced in the second-degree manslaughter case involving a Sac and Fox police officer.

Justin Henley accepted a plea deal while jurors were deliberating over the the first-degree manslaughter case last month. 

Prosecutors recommended Henley serve two years in prison and pay a $100 fine. The judge accepted this recommendation during the sentencing hearing.

In 2017, Henley was driving a vehicle when he passed in a no passing zone.

His vehicle hit Sac and Fox police officer Nathan Graves's vehicle head-on. Graves died as a result of the crash. 

 

 