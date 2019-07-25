News - AP-National-Weather
2 Earthquakes Prompt Well Completion Operation Stoppage In Kingfisher Co.
Two earthquakes in Kingfisher County have prompted the stoppage of a well completion operation in the area, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission reported Thursday.
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake were reported in the Kingfisher County area less than 12 hours apart.
Newfield/Encana paused operations after the first event, the 3.2-magnitude quake, Wednesday evening. While their operations were paused, the second earthquake happened Thursday afternoon, the OCC reported.
The OCC's Induced Seismicity Department held a technical meeting with company officials Thursday morning to discuss mitigation measures.
