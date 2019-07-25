News
Epic Charter Schools Earns Accreditation During OSBI Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Epic Charters Schools has earned accreditation for the upcoming school year. Epic is currently being investigated by the OSBI.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education's decision to grant accreditation means Epic will continue to receive state funding.
Epic's founders say in part, "We will continue to cooperate with investigators, as we have throughout the history of our school.
We are confident the facts will once again vindicate our team."