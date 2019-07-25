News
Elderly Nowata Man With Dementia Missing
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 7:50 PM CDT
Updated:
NOWATA, Oklahoma - The Nowata County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man with beginning stages of dementia.
Sheriffs said Wesley Collins, 89, went missing wearing "dusty green shorts" and a white shirt around 11 a.m.
Collins was last seen at his residence.
According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, Collins is hard of hearing because his hearing aids aren't with him, and he is under "proven medical or physical disability."
If you see him you are asked to call the Nowata Co. Sheriff's Office at 918-273-2287