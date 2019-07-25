Muskogee County Still In Need Of Donations After Flooding
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The floodwaters have gone down in the Muskogee area, but there are still a lot of flood victims who need help. That's why community leaders formed the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee to continue helping people get back on their feet.
Muskogee resident Jennifer Tanner is one of hundreds in the area who was displaced from her home in May.
“By the time we realized the water was that high and we had some place to put our stuff, it was too late," Tanner said.
She wasn't able to save much when the water went down, but fortunately, she rescued a few sentimental photos of her dad.
"That's all I have left of him," she explained.
After a month of living in a hotel, Tanner and her family found a new place to live.
“Right now, we actually can just get up and breathe and try to organize stuff and find out where to go from here,” she said.
Not everyone has been so fortunate, according to Muskogee Area Chamber President D.J. Thompson.
“The majority of people are still struggling from the flooding in May,” she said.
Thompson said entire communities were displaced and the work is far from over.
“It’s going to be ongoing," Thompson said. "It could be even a couple years from now before we completely see all of those needs and before everything emerges.”
Thompson said it's important to keep the spotlight on people who continue to struggle, as the rest of us get back to our everyday lives.
"The emotional response from a lot of people has passed," she said. "It’s just so important that the people who have been effected know there are people who are working to help them.”
What the committee needs right now is donations, and volunteers. If you'd like to help, visit the MCDRC website by clicking here.