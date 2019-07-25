Tulsa Police: Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Arrested
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're learning disturbing new information after Tulsa police arrest a man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and raping her.
Investigators said the stranger picked her up as the girl walked down the street.
Police said the girl was dropped off near Mitchell Elementary School after she said she was blindfolded for nearly 20 minutes.
"Telling her story, letting us know, so we could help her as quickly as she did definitely helps us," said Capt. Thaddeus Espy with Tulsa Police.
Tulsa Police said a 13-year-old girl was walking down the street near Admiral and Hudson when a man driving a green truck pulled up to her and asked if she needed a ride.
An arrest report said she kept walking.
The man, now identified by police as Samuel Williams, cornered her and said to get in the vehicle or she would "be in trouble."
"He essentially forced her into the vehicle where she was seat-belted in," Espy said.
Espy said Williams blindfolded the girl and began driving.
"From the report, she was driven around for about 20 minutes or so and unfortunately raped by the individual."
The police report said Williams dropped the victim off near Mitchell Elementary.
The teen went to authorities and completed a rape test.
The next day, police stopped a green truck near the same area and saw Williams with another girl who said Williams had just picked her up for a ride.
"Through a photo lineup, the victim was able to identify the suspect, and we were able to make an arrest and the person is in custody," Espy said.
With many more kids outside during the summer, Espy urges them and parents to always be cautious.
"Constantly be aware of their surroundings, listen to their voice," he said. "If something doesn't sound right, seek out a safe place."
Police said the rape happened last Friday.
Williams was booked into jail Thursday afternoon on complaints of first degree rape and kidnapping.