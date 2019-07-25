Sapulpa Public Schools To Start New Virtual Schooling
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Students at Sapulpa Public Schools will have the option to take virual classes this fall.
The district actually started a pilot program for virtual classes a year ago. Now they've worked out some of the kinks they are gearing up for a brand new year, with brand new resources for students.
It won't be your average school day. In fact, the classroom for some students is going to look a lot less like rows of desks and a whiteboard.
Sapulpa Public Schools is offering virtual classes starting August 15th. The program is geared towards self-motivating high school students but if the need is there, the district said the program can work for any student elementary through 12th grade.
"We need to meet students where they are at and meet their different needs and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Virtual Coordinator Bryan Warren.
District Spokesman Aaron McColloch said each student can choose a classroom style that works best for them. They can take all of their classes online or just a few of them, or opt for the traditional classroom all together.
"For us to be able to do this, to give an option to these students who need that, and to give them the opportunity to do what is best for them, as far as how they learn, it's great for everybody involved,” said McColloch.
The district revamped the back of the high school library into a space for the virtual program. Online students don't have to come here to work but it's an option the district says might help some students get work done and questions answered. Teachers from core classes will rotate in and out to help virtual students throughout each school day.
"We are going to be making sure that kid is making adequate progress throughout the school year and if they are not I am going to call, I am going to visit,” said Warren.
Warren said accountability is one of several ways the district is trying to set their program apart from others.
To learn more click here.