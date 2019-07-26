Tulsa Police: Bystander Takes Down Man Firing Gun On Brookside
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is in jail Friday morning after he started shooting down a street in Brookside.
Police say the man who fired the shots had been drinking moments before the incident. Witnesses say Antonio Henderson had been arguing with a group of people, then started driving back and forth in the area.
He eventually got out of his car near Sharkey's in the 3400 block of South Peoria and started shooting down the street. Officers showed up to the scene and noticed that someone had wrestled Henderson to the ground and took his gun away.
That person told officers they thought he was about to shoot at people nearby.
Henderson is now facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon and reckless handling of a firearm.