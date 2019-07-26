News
Warrant Out For Man Accused Of Stealing From Tulsa Lemonade Stand
A second-degree robbery warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a robbery at a Tulsa lemonade stand. Henry Cozart is accused of taking money from kids at a lemonade stand on the corner of 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue June 18, 2019.
Police said Cozart approached three kids ages 10 to 12 and asked for change before stealing their money bag. Officers said he made off with about $100.
Police said he left in a gold SUV with black wheels and a Cherokee Nation tag. He is not yet in custody.
If you know where Cozart is, call Crime Stoppers.