Entire Town Of Hominy To Lose Gas Service
Friday, July 26th 2019, 1:14 PM CDT
HOMINY, Oklahoma - The entire town of Hominy will be without gas for an unknown amount of time starting Friday afternoon, July 26, the City of Hominy posted on its Facebook page Friday morning.
City Manager Jimmie Ratliff plans to do a Facebook live at 2:30 p.m. to update residents.
Centerpoint Energy notified the City that there is a problem with a gas supplier that will require gas service to be shut down at about 1 p.m. Friday. The outage could last several days.
"Centerpoint will be setting up a command center at the Fire Station to coordinate the repair crews that will be going door to door to shut meters off," the post states.