Tulsa Keyboard Orchestra Looking For Young Piano Players
TULSA, Oklahoma -
You may not have ever heard a keyboard orchestra before, but now Tulsa has one for young keyboard players ages 6 to 18. The director is Laura Goldzweig, and she says it’s about time.
“We have so much talent here; we have so many piano students," Laura Goldzweig said.
She says piano is usually a solo instrument so players never learn to play as part of a larger group, follow a conductor or balance their part with other instruments.
They are looking for more players. Find out about the Tulsa Youth Keyboard Orchestra by looking them up on social media or find them at here.