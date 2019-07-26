Claremore Museum Holding Gun Auction
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Route 66 museum is raising money this weekend to help improve it, and they’re doing so through a major auction.
The JM Davis Arms and Historical Museum is auctioning off their extra guns, swords, and memorabilia.
More than 2,200 guns will be auctioned off this weekend. Some of them dating back to the 1800s.
Organizers said this is important for the future of the museum.
JM Davis Arms and Historical Museum proudly claims they have the largest privately-held firearms collection in the world.
“Many of the weapons were made of wood, we have a large collection of saddles, which are leather, so this will help make sure that everything stays in pristine shape,” said Executive Director Wayne McCombs.
From July 26 to July 28, live auctioneers are going piece by piece of the collection, with guns, swords, even political buttons up for bid.
McCombs said they hope to raise enough to keep the museum going for generations to come.
“Our museum brings in approximately $4.1 million in tourism dollars each year. That is a big boom to not only, Claremore, Northeast Oklahoma, but to the state," he said.
You can register online or at the museum in person. You can also bid online as well.