Tulsa Sees 7 Child Sex Crimes In 5 Days
TULSA, Oklahoma - In the past five days, News on 6 has reported on at least seven sex crimes involving children.
Parents say it's alarming and needs to stop.
Arrest after arrest was made this week by Green Country law enforcement cracking down on child sexual predators.
Face after face, seven suspects are all accused of child sex crimes just since Monday. Their offenses range from lewd molestation to first degree rape.
"It lays heavy on my heart, having been a victim of child sexual abuse," Terri Buffalohead. "I know how you feel."
Skiatook residents Terri Buffalohead and Madalene Harris said they both survived child sexual abuse. They said their community is shaken by the string of recent reports.
"If we as adults don't protect our children, or anybody's children, then who's gonna protect them?" Buffalohead said.
They've partnered with a Skiatook woman who teaches classes about watching out for sexual predators and warning signs of abused children.
The organization is called Defend Innocence.
"Us being able to put something together like this and offer a class will help people identify the red flags," Harrison said.
The organization said 1 out of 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys suffer sexual abuse before they're 18.
Harrison said many parents expressed interest already, considering the alarming number of crimes so close to home.
"It's a traumatizing thing and they need the love and support to heal from that, and not just cover it up and dust it away," Harrison said.
The class is being hosted next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Skiatook Church of the Nazarene.
If you would like more information about Defend Innocence, click here.