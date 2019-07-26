Tulsa Couple Burglarized Twice In 2 Days
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple is on edge after burglars hit their home twice in two days.
The first time it happened, they were in the emergency room.
The Armstrongs said Tulsa Police are helping them try and figure out who keeps stealing from them.
They said they just moved in here about six months ago and have now lost all their valuables.
Benjamin Armstrong said he was riding to QuikTrip on his wife's bike.
"It's just up the street, and the last thing I remember was walking out the door," Armstrong said.
Armstrong said there's a blank space in his memory between then and in the car on the way to the hospital.
"So I don't know how I got in the accident or how exactly it happened," Armstrong said.
They were in the hospital all night. When his wife went home to grab some clothes the next day, she realized someone had broken into their home.
"It was like there's nothing I can do, my hands are tied, I'm stuck in a hospital room," Armstrong said.
He says the thief stole his racing bike, all of his musical equipment -- including guitars and microphones, laptops, a professional camera with lenses, and a lot more.
"Just basically everything that was valuable," Armstrong said. "So that night we stayed, it was a Thursday night, we stayed at a friends house because we were super sketched out, and before we left I had this stupid idea to put oil on the tile, and sort of home alone it."
The Armstrongs said they came back the next day to find oil footprints all over their home, and more items were missing.
"Pretty sure someone had broken in again, and we filed another report," Armstrong said.
He said the whole ordeal is making them rethink moving to the area, but for now they're being extra careful.
"But yeah after the second time it just makes you feel super unsafe, we just bought a bunch of cameras and have been watching them like hawks," Armstrong said.
The Armstrongs said they've been keeping an eye out for their belongings at pawn shops and other places.