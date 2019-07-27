CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Rogers State University in Claremore is aiming to help those that started college but did not complete their degree.

The University is holding a week-long activity starting Saturday morning that will connect adult learners with the school's degree completion programs. The kickoff event begins at 11 will have children-friendly activities, as well as free hot dogs and drinks for attendees.

The event is part of a statewide campaign to support Oklahoma's Reach Higher program, which focuses on helping adults complete their college degrees.  For more information Click Here    