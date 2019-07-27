News
Rogers State University Event Promotes Degree Completion Programs
Saturday, July 27th 2019, 8:21 AM CDT
Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Rogers State University in Claremore is aiming to help those that started college but did not complete their degree.
The University is holding a week-long activity starting Saturday morning that will connect adult learners with the school's degree completion programs. The kickoff event begins at 11 will have children-friendly activities, as well as free hot dogs and drinks for attendees.
The event is part of a statewide campaign to support Oklahoma's Reach Higher program, which focuses on helping adults complete their college degrees. For more information Click Here