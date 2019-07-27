Summer Heat Slowly Building Back Into Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The past week has been an outstanding break from the heat and humidity for Green Country! But expect a gradual return to more typical summer weather in the days ahead.
We’re still in for some pretty nice Saturday weather, at least by late July standards! We’ll see Saturday afternoon highs around 90 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and a light but steady south breeze. Those humidity levels will start to climb a bit, but overall the humidity will still be in a reasonable range for one more day.
Unfortunately, you’ll feel the humidity climbing more noticeably on Sunday as Gulf moisture surges further north into Oklahoma. We’ll have highs in the lower 90s Sunday, but heat index values pushing towards the upper 90s. A stray shower could develop in far southeast Oklahoma late Sunday.
A few showers and storms are expected to greet us to start the workweek as a very weak boundary moves in. Scattered storms are possible north of Tulsa by late Sunday night, with better chances in Tulsa Monday morning. Storms will then shift into southeast Oklahoma Monday afternoon, but lingering clouds may hold our temperatures down a few degrees on Monday in the upper 80s.
The heat and humidity will continue to gradually rise through the week, with highs back in the 90s on Tuesday and potentially in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday. A few widely scattered storms may impact the area again late in the week, but otherwise, it looks like the typical summer heat will stick around as we begin August. No surprises there!
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!