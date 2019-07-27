News
Hollywood Director Martin Scorsese Visits Oklahoma
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Famous Hollywood director Martin Scorsese paid a visit to Oklahoma this week.
Scorsese met with Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standingbear on Friday.
Scorsese is turning the best-selling book "Killers Of The Flower Moon" into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. The David Grann book investigates the murders of wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s and the Birth of the FBI.
You can read more about the meeting and see more of Cody Hammer's pictures on the Osage News Facebook page.