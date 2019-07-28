News
OHP Troopers Respond To 2 Injuries Crashes In Le Flore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Troopers in Le Flore County responded to two different serious injury crashes.
A mile east of Poteau OHP says a man driving a pickup truck went left of center and hit a Suburban head-on. A six-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man had to be flown to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was pinned in his vehicle for 45 minutes but was okay when rescued by firefighters.
Earlier in the night troopers say a motorcycle driver missed a curve and crashed on Highway 259, overturning and injuring his passenger. A 31-year-old woman was flown to a Tulsa hospital.