Tulsa Woman Works To Fill Void In Town Through New Business
A Tulsa woman is trying to fill a void in one part of town with her new business.
Similar to Uber Eats or DoorDash – Courtney Allen’s new food delivery service called "Urban Mobile 918" is helping her neighborhood.
"A goal would be to bring food to my community that people normally wouldn’t be able to get to," said Allen.
Allen started her one-woman delivery service, Urban Mobile 918, a couple of months ago.
The business is focused on delivering from black-owned restaurants.
She says you don't have to live in North Tulsa to use the service.
"I'll deliver anywhere. It's a flat rate for delivery but, if it’s over a certain amount of miles from the restaurant, there's an additional fee,” said Allen.
Allen says this all started as a favor for a friend, when she brought them food in return for some cash.
Now, she's trying to expand her newfound business. She says the restaurants she tries to help are NOT on other food delivery apps.
So, this not only introduces people to new food, but keeps money locally in North Tulsa.
"I know people past that street want what's out south or east, but they don't come out this way, so I want to make that happen eventually and provide those foods for them that aren't able to come to them," said Allen.
Allen hopes to grow the business and eventually bring on more employees.