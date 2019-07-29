Tulsa Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot In Broad Daylight
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 216 E 52nd Pl. North.
Police say they received a call around 8:40 Monday morning from a man saying his wife had been shot while she was out for a walk in their neighborhood. When police got to the area they found one woman with a gunshot wound near her face. The woman was immediately taken to the hospital.
Officers said after speaking with neighbors, none of them heard any gun shots. They have been searching neighboring streets for shell casings or other other evidence, but haven't found any yet.
"It looks like there was some sort of a struggle outside the residence here. Still trying to develop information as to what exactly went on. If there was some sort of altercation that went on inside the residence which could have led up to this. Or what possible motive could have lead to being shot," said TPD Sgt. Justin Farley.
Police are waiting on a search warrant to enter the home. The victim’s husband is currently detained while police work to figure out who shot the victim.