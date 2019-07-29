News
Woman Arrested After Stabbing Outside Tulsa Bar
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people are in the hospital after a fight outside of a downtown Tulsa bar. First responders were called out to the fight near Boulder and Cameron just after midnight Monday, July 29.
When officers got to the scene they said they found a man on the ground with stab wounds and another with lacerations.
After speaking with witnesses, police arrested 56-year-old Leota Burrell.
She's currently being held at the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. Officers said Burrell and one of the victims had previously been in a relationship.