Suspect Arrested In Kansas Months After Two Tulsa Homicides
TULSA, Oklahoma - A double homicide suspect is in the Tulsa County Jail after Tulsa Police said he killed two men in May.
Justin Harjo is in jail on two complaints of first degree murder, after turning himself in to police in Kansas.
Tulsa Police said on May 22, 2019, Dion Carr was shot and killed while sleeping at home near 42nd and N. Frankfort.
Just 20 minutes later at Hillcrest Hospital, police said a man named Chauncey Thomas was dumped at the front entrance after being shot in the leg. Thomas was still alive then, but officers said he died four days later.
TPD received a tip Harjo may have gone off to Kansas. The US Marshals and the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force got involved.
"We sent some information up to the Marshals in Kansas and they ultimately ended up putting a news brief out on the local media there about Harjo,” Deputy US Marshal Emily Maddox said.
She said Harjo went to the Kansas City Police Department to turn himself in the very next day.
"At that point, they realize that it's gonna look better on them if they go take care of it then if we have to come. And it's also safer than if we have to come and arrest them out in the public,” Maddox said.
Now that Harjo is back in Tulsa and in jail, Maddox said the victims' families can look forward to justice running its course.
“We just want them to know that we haven't forgotten about them and that it's important for us to bring people who commit crimes like this to justice,” Maddox said.
Harjo is also in jail on complaints of first degree burglary and having a gun while under DOC supervision.