Shot 8 Times, Douglass High School Sophomore Back On The Football Field
OKLAHOMA CITY - On April 30, Douglass High School sophomore Rayshawn Jeffrey went through an unimaginable horror. A fight broke out in front of his home at Northwest 100th Street and Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.
According to police, a witness said a man fired approximately 20 shots at Jeffrey and his family. Jeffrey was hit eight times in his arms, legs and chest.
But for Jeffrey, surviving was his only option.
"I knew I couldn't leave just yet," Jeffery said. "I know I had stuff. I had to move my mom out, get her a nice house, and my dad, make sure they're straight. I looked out for my little sister and also my older brother."
Jeffrey's father was also shot, and also survived after going into surgery. He remains in the hospital, but he is steadily improving.
Six people were charged in the shooting. Their cases are still pending.
Jeffrey spent a couple weeks in the hospital and another month in bed, recovering.
Now he's getting back to what he loves, football.
"I had to get back out there and work, I'm telling you, there wasn't no slowing me down," Jeffery said.
He's been training with Coach Tom George this summer, getting stronger day by day, and inspiring others in the process.