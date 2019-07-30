News
Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary Driven Into, Burglarized
A wrecker has just hauled a way a stolen Nissan Rogue Tulsa police say was driven into a medical marijuana dispensary in attempt to burglarize it.
Police say the four burglars showed up outside the dispensary and three of them got out of the SUV while the driver barreled through the front doors of the business.
All four men then ransacked the place and took some stuff before running away.
Police say the SUV was banged up a little in front but still appears to be driveable.
Corporal Jeremy Stiles says the dispensary does have surveillance video but the thieves were wearing disguises.
If you know where the four men may be, call crimestoppers.