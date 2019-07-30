State Board Of Education Working To Reduce Unaccredited Teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY - The State has been approving emergency teachers at break-neck pace in the last few years, with 2019 already on track to top last year's record setting year.
But in a new set of clarifying rules, the State Department of Education is attempting to slow that pace and get better teachers into the classroom.
Beginning immediately, any emergency certified teachers for pre-K through 3rd grade without a relevant degree or work experience must finish state training by November 15th or risk losing their certification by the end of the year.
Starting in July of next year things get more strict. Emergency teachers pre-K through 5th grade must have majored or minored in education or child development, completed state testing or have at least a year working closely with children.
These new rules stem from the latest round of teacher pay raises and were required by lawmakers
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the Tulsa World in part "There is a strong correlation between teacher preparedness and student achievement."
Emergency teachers are still not allowed for special ed classrooms and anyone who has already held an emergency certification for two years will not be considered to teach again.
A full list of the new guidelines can be found below: