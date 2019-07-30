News
OSBI Reports Shows Violent Crime Rose By 4% In 2018
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is releasing its 2018 Crime report.
It shows the number of reported violent crimes went up by 733 when compared to 2017 or about a 4% increase. OSBI reports that violent crime accounted for only 14.4% of reported index crimes, while non-violent crime accounted for 85.6% of crime reported in 2018.
According to the report, the department cleared 38% of its cases. That's down by more than a percent from the previous year. The numbers also show the investigators are solving more murder cases than the previous two years.
