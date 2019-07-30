Tulsa Deputies Track Runaway Suspect Through Facebook
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they captured two men who ran from a traffic stop with a little help from social media. Justin Michael Hughes and Sabian Issac Hawkins are in the Tulsa County Jail on numerous complaints.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they tried to make a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m. July 29 after a man driving a black Ford SUV with a handicap placard failed to signal before turning into a convenience store at 3600 N. Peoria.
Deputy Daniel Gullett said when he tried to talk to the two men in the SUV in the parking lot of the store, the driver backed up and nearly hit the deputy's cruiser. The deputy said he pursued the SUV and could see Hughes at the wheel.
Hughes drove recklessly at speeds up to 80 mph going west in the eastbound lanes of 36th Street North, the deputy said. The arrest report said Hughes tried to drive up a hill near a warehouse on Osage Drive and crashed into an embankment - setting the Ford's airbags off.
Both men inside the SUV ran off, according to TCSO. Records show the vehicle had been reported stolen.
TCSO, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Osage County deputies set up a perimeter and arrested the passenger, identified as Hawkins. Deputy Daniel Gullett said he was able to identify Hughes after searching through Hawkins' Facebook friends.
Other deputies caught up with Hughes just before 4 p.m. and took him into custody.
Hughes was booked on felony complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding while endangering others and knowingly concealing stolen property - all after a former felony conviction. He was also booked on several misdemeanor traffic complaints.
Hawkins was booked on complaints of joyriding, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.