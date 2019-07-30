News
4 Wounded In Haskell Shooting; OSBI Investigating
Tuesday, July 30th 2019, 10:14 AM CDT
HASKELL, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Haskell Police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital.
According to authorities, several people came to a home near South Chickasaw and Hickory and kicked in the door around 6:30 a.m. That's when someone started shooting, and four people were hit.
Investigators are still gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses to learn more about what happened.
Early reports indicate the shooter took off with a getaway driver.
The shooting victims are being treated at a hospital in Muskogee, authorities said.
