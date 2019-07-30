Search Picks Up For Welch Girls Missing For Nearly 2 Decades
PICHER, Oklahoma - Investigators are searching once again for two Welch girls who disappeared nearly two decades again. Agencies are digging for new clues near the ghost town of Picher.
Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible were just 16 years old when they were kidnapped in Welch, and never seen again. Investigators want to make it clear-there's no greater or lesser chance of them making a breakthrough or finding the girl's bodies this week, than there has been any other week they've searched.
Regardless, they haven't given up and continue to actively investigate the murders - which also included the deaths of Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman.
Police said they believe three people were involved in the crime. Two of them have died, leaving only Ronnie Busick charged with the murders. He's set to go to trial at some point, but it's been a very long court process getting him there.
Busick has another hearing scheduled for September.