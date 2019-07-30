News
Dewar 12-Year-Old Dies Following ATV Wreck
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 12-year-old boy from Dewar passed away from injuries sustained in a four-wheeler wreck earlier this month, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The boy's name was not released due to his age.
OHP troopers said the boy was critically injured around 7:35 p.m. at a residence about a mile west of the State Highway 52 and State Highway 66 junction. That's three miles east of Dewar in Okmulgee County.
He had head and trunk injuries in the crash that involved a 2015 Can-Am Outlander, according to the collision report. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and no other specifics are listed about the wreck.
He boy died July 22, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday.