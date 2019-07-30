News
Part Of Peoria Closed For Tulsa Rapid Transit Construction
Tuesday, July 30th 2019, 2:27 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A stretch of a busy Tulsa street is closed as the city prepares for a new bus system.
Workers are installing two bus pads for the city's new Bus Rapid Transit at 67th and Peoria. That construction is expected to last through Sunday. The overall service, when complete, will run along Peoria from 54th Street North to 81st Street South.
It's scheduled to launch sometime this fall.