News
City Of Grove Issues Precautionary Boil Order
GROVE, Oklahoma - The City of Grove is recommending all Grove Municipal Services Authority water customers boil their water at this time.
A precautionary boil order was issued Tuesday until further notice. It's recommended customers bring water to a full, rolling boil for one minute and let the water cool before using.
The City said:
Due to a malfunction at the Water Treatment Plant, a temporary Boil Order is being issued for all GMSA water customers. This is not mandated by DEQ, it is a precautionary boil order issued by GMSA and the City for the safety and well being of our customers.
GMSA and the City are working to resolve this situation; you will be notified when the Boil Order is no longer necessary.