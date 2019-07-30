News
Oversize Load Takes Out Sapulpa Power Poles
Tuesday, July 30th 2019, 5:54 PM CDT
Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Police said an oversize load transport truck has taken out several utility poles, causing power and phone outages Tuesday evening.
The damage is in the area of Dewey and Mission, according to Public Information Officer Troy Foreman. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Foreman said the truck took out a power line then kept going, taking out several poles before coming to a stop.
The truck was still in the middle of the intersection around 5:15 p.m. with a utility line stuck on its trailer.
The 911 line is working, but the police department's non-emergency line is out. If you need to call Sapulpa Police's non-emergency line, call the Creek County Sheriff's Office at 918-244-4964.