Tulsa's American Legion Post 1 In Need Of Donations
TULSA, Oklahoma - An American Legion Post that’s been serving veterans for the past century, is struggling to keep it's doors open.
The board that runs American Legion Post 1 in downtown Tulsa, said with donations down, they are always 90 days from closing its doors.
It costs $10 thousand a month to keep the place running, so with donations and memberships down, they are having a tough time being a support system for veterans.
"Those old vets, they came here to talk about things. What was going on in war, they drank, they danced. This was the biggest hall in Tulsa,” said Nichole Montgomery with American Legion Post 1.
Unfortunately, times have changed.
"People younger than me, they don't want to be a part of this,” said Montgomery.
Memberships have declined, donations are down, and fewer people are walking through the doors.
Montgomery said it's just a different generation.
"Younger vets and older vets have an interesting communication wall. We had different wars. We had different rules,” said Montgomery.
Without that money, Montgomery said they can't provide food, housing, and support to veterans and their families.
"Our bingo, when we have people rent our hall, use our bar, when we have events, all that money goes back to vets,” said Montgomery.
She said 95 percent of all donations go to veterans.
She said this post is the largest in Oklahoma. If they shut down they wouldn’t just lose a building, they'd lose a voice.
"No one understands veterans like other veterans do, nobody. That's why we are here, to help veterans. We've been here a long time. Everybody trusts the Legion. When we go to Washington and we go on Capitol Hill, they listen to us,” said Montgomery.
Montgomery said while not everybody is eligible to be a member, anyone in the community can donate.