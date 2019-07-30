Oklahoma Teen Allowed To Live A Better Life Thanks To Her Dog
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Kayden Fentress was diagnosed with type one diabetes when she was 18 months old. She's now 17 years old and the soon-to-be Mannford High School senior has been spending the last couple of months getting to know her new dog, CJ.
He’s a diabetic alert dog, trained to sense her blood sugar level by smelling her breath.
“My breath will smell like acetone if my blood sugar level is low, or green apple when it’s high.”
She wears an insulin pump, but she said the dog is better than the pump. Fentress' dad, Brian said CJ is a life-saver.
“he’s the most high tech piece of medical equipment a person with diabetes can have,” Brian said.
Because of her dog, Fentress can now consider going places or think about going off to college after graduation, something that didn’t seem possible, before CJ.
There’s only one issue, CJ was very expensive. He came at the cost of around $15 thousand, and they still need fundraising to pay for him.
They’ve established a Go Fund Me account to try to help. You can find it here.