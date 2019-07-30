Couple Returns Ring To Rightful Owner After A Rogers Co. Auction
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - An auction turned into a search-and-find mission for a Rogers County couple.
They found a treasure in one of the items they bought, and were determined to find its rightful owner.
Maggie Parrish and her husband have gone to many auctions. It's where they get some of the best finds to decorate their home.
This time they went to the Rogers County Sheriff's auction, full of more than a decade's worth of items from the county. The Parrish's were buying a cardboard box full of jewelry.
"I always buy those, my husband said it's $85, we'll get it, so we did," Parrish said.
Inside was a U.S. Marine Corps ring.
Parrish's husband is a disabled veteran and their family is full of service members.
"So we're military people, and when I saw that ring I knew that someone needed to get it back," Parrish said.
They began an operation to reunite it with its owner. Maggie posted pictures of the ring on Facebook and within an hour, they got a response. Marine Devin Thompson confirmed it was his.
Two hours after discovering the ring, the Parrish's had driven to Collinsville, and Thompson had it back on his finger.
"I thought he was going to cry. I've never seen a marine cry, that would have been a first, but he just about did," Parrish said.
Parish said it was an unexpected mission, but one they're glad they accomplished.
"Just that I got to do something good for someone that fought for America, fought for our rights," Parrish said. "It was just an amazing experience to get to give him that back."
We've reached out to Thompson, but haven't heard back yet.