Cushing Horse Ranch Helps Veterans Combat PTSD
CUSHING, Oklahoma - For many returning military service members, coping with symptoms of PTSD is a common theme.
The Overlook Lodge a ranch in Cushing is hoping to facilitate those issues. The ranch is designed to allow veterans the opportunity to ride horses and fish in the cimarron river.
“The Veterans facility is designed to work with veterans with pts with equine therapy,” said Linda Cline, Owner of the Overlook Lodge.
Linda Cline and her late husband have been raising horses for about 30 years and for them it was all about going a step further with their 75 horses on the ranch.
“We were trying to decide that would make the barn and facility useful and we knew there was a need for veterans,” said Cline.
With the wide-open spaces and plenty of opportunity to clear your head, veterans will have the chance to get stress relieving therapy.
“Everything’s fixed where you can sit down, kick your feet up, be comfortable. It's designed with them in mind to have a good time and come relax,” said Cline.