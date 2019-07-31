News
Man Robbed, Shot At Tulsa Motel
Wednesday, July 31st 2019, 6:02 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man was shot outside a motel near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police say a man walked up to the victim in the parking lot of the Tudor House Inn and demanded his money.
The man gave up the cash, but the robber then shot him in the leg.
Police say the man then stumbled down an alleyway and into the intersection of Admiral and Sheridan and that's where he was found.
Police say this is one of those rare moments when the victim was shot after doing exactly what the robber wanted.
Officers say the victim is at the hospital and they believe he is going to be OK.