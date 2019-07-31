2 People Killed in Shooting At A Mississippi Walmart
A Mississippi man is facing serious charges, after police say he shot and killed two people at a Walmart in Northern Mississippi.
Police say 39-year-old Martez Abram was a Walmart employee who had recently been suspended.
Police say he started shooting in a Mississippi Walmart parking lot Tuesday.
Two coworkers-- 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales were killed.
The scene ended in a shootout in the parking lot, where a police officer was hit.
The officer's bullet proof vest is being credited as saving his life.
Police say Abram was also shot.
He's now in a nearby hospital, and police are charging him with two counts of murder.
The Desoto County District Attorney says the suspect does not have a prior criminal record and that he bought his guns legally.
In a statement, Walmart's U.S. President and CEO said in part, "The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team... we feel tragedies like this personally."