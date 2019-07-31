The ridge is centered slightly west of the metro and will keep a northerly to northwesterly flow aloft across NE OK for the next few days. This flow, more common in early June, will bring daily precipitation chances across the area, with higher chances during the late night and early morning periods. The best chance for the metro still appears Friday late into Saturday morning, but some chances will also remain Thursday and Friday morning. We are tracking a few storms this morning across southeastern Kansas that may brush extreme NE OK. Temps and humidity today will max-out across eastern OK with afternoon heat indices nearing 104. Locations along and west of the I-35 corridor today may be included in heat advisories, yet, slightly drier air located across far western and southwestern OK will allow actual temperatures to reach 100 again today. The Tulsa metro has not officially reached 100 this summer.