Muggy Weather and High Heat Index For Wednesday
Muggy weather returns today with heat indices reaching 100 to 105 before relief approaches for the end of the week. We’re still tracking some storm chances, including a possibility of some Saturday morning storms across northern OK.
The ridge is centered slightly west of the metro and will keep a northerly to northwesterly flow aloft across NE OK for the next few days. This flow, more common in early June, will bring daily precipitation chances across the area, with higher chances during the late night and early morning periods. The best chance for the metro still appears Friday late into Saturday morning, but some chances will also remain Thursday and Friday morning. We are tracking a few storms this morning across southeastern Kansas that may brush extreme NE OK. Temps and humidity today will max-out across eastern OK with afternoon heat indices nearing 104. Locations along and west of the I-35 corridor today may be included in heat advisories, yet, slightly drier air located across far western and southwestern OK will allow actual temperatures to reach 100 again today. The Tulsa metro has not officially reached 100 this summer.
Last night’s storms across the high plains have continued to move southeast and will enter far southeastern Kansas or extreme northeastern OK this morning before dissipating. Additional storms are likely to develop later this afternoon across northern Kansas and drop southeast later tonight with another chance of impacting these same areas. I do include a slight chance for a few showers or storms near the metro Thursday morning and again Friday morning.
By late Friday night, the ridge should be centered even more to our west with a better upper flow positioned across northern OK allowing for a better chance of a small MCS to impact the area. Data has been consistent in this signal and I’ve increased the chances for this period. Consequently, we’re now able to lower the daytime highs Saturday to at least the mid-80s, and could be into the lower 80s depending upon the timing of the system.
Sunday into Monday the data has flipped some by expanding the midlevel ridge more eastward faster than previously mentioned, so we’ve taken the Sunday and Monday pops out of the forecast, at least for now.
After today’s very muggy weather, we’ll see a gradually decrease in heat and humidity for the end of the week before these same conditions return early next week.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone