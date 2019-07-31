News
Celebrity Attractions CEO On Hamilton In Tulsa And Coming Season
TULSA, Oklahoma - Everyone is talking about the Broadway Hit "Hamilton" which opens in Tulsa in just about 3 weeks but tickets are now available for Celebrity Attractions' upcoming season.
CEO of Celebrity Attractions joined News On 6 talk about what's coming down the road like Frozen, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Blue Man Group, and more.
Season tickets are now available online via “real-time” season seat selection at CelebrityAttractions.com, by phone at 918-596-7109, and in-person at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Ticket Office. Season tickets are limited and subject to availability.