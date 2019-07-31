City Of Grove Lifts Precautionary Boil Order
GROVE, Oklahoma - The City of Grove has lifted its boil recommendation for customers of Grove Municipal Services Authority water.
A precautionary boil order was issued Tuesday, recommending customers bring water to a full, rolling boil for one minute and let the water cool before using.
The City said Wednesday that a series of tests indicates their water exceeds the Department of Environmental Quality standards for consumption.
The City said:
"GMSA and City of Grove has resolved the issue at the Water Treatment Plant and after a series of tests throughout our water system to ensure that our water exceeds the DEQ standards for consumption are lifting the precautionary Boil Order Advisory."