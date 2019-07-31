Former OU, NFL Star Dusty Dvoracek Joins News On 6
Starting in August, former OU Sooner and NFL player Dusty Dvoracek will join Dean Blevins’ and John Holcomb’s sports teams as a football analyst. He will debut on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz on Sunday, Aug. 11 and make regular appearances both on News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa.
“Dusty’s access and relationships with current and former players and coaches will provide unrivaled coverage of college and pro football in the state,” said Nathan Elliott, Griffin Communications director of content. “We’re very excited to add him to our sports teams and provide viewers with not only a familiar face and name, but insight from someone who is intimately familiar with the game as well as our state.”
Dvoracek is a college football analyst on ESPN and ABC Saturday games, working alongside play-by-play commentator Mark Jones and reporter Molly McGrath. Locally, he is also host of WWLS’ “Monsters of the Mid-Day” show. He was previously a college football analyst for Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma.
He played for the Oklahoma Sooners from 2001-2005 where he was a two-time captain and two-time Big 12 Champion. In 2006, Dvoracek was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and played with the team for four years.
During his time as a Sooner, he earned the Jay Myers Award (outstanding freshman student athlete), the Sooner Schooner Scholastic Award (outstanding student athlete), and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team and the All Big 12 and AP All American teams.
“Our goal is to provide unique and compelling content, which also includes our severe weather coverage, Streetscope technology, traveling Thunder reporter and daily coverage of the state Capitol,” Elliott said. “Adding Dusty as a dedicated football analyst continues to meet this goal and push our coverage of the news that matters most to Oklahomans.”