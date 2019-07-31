News
World Series For Visually Impaired Begins In Tulsa
Wednesday, July 31st 2019, 1:13 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Beep Baseball World Series is happening this week in Tulsa.
It's baseball for the visually impaired. The series begins on Tuesday at the Mohawk Park Complex and will run through Saturday. The event hosts some of the top Beep Baseball athletes and brings in teams from all over the country, Mexico, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.
"This is where it's at this is what we are all striving for that trophy and trying to defend our title," said Coach Darnell Booker.
Organizers say they are still looking for volunteers. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up HERE