Two Men Arrested In Connection To Haskell Shooting
Wednesday, July 31st 2019, 4:39 PM CDT
HASKELL, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two men are in custody in connection with a shooting that sent several people to the hospital. Jobe Anthony Terronez and Jakeyvious Key, both 18, are facing first-degree burglary charges.
According to authorities, several people came to a home near South Chickasaw and Hickory and kicked in the door around 6:30 a.m. July 30. There was an exchange of gunfire, and five people were injured.
Both Terronez and Key were treated at the hospital before being arrested, according to the OSBI.
Of the five injured, three are still hospitalized.
