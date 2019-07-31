Volunteers Join 'Yes On 802' Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Petition Drive
Volunteers across the state are working to get Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot.
The "Yes On 802 Campaign" kicked off Wednesday by volunteers going door to door and asking for signatures on a petition. Supporters say Medicaid expansion will help Oklahomans in rural areas or for those who have lower-paying jobs that don't offer insurance.
"Two hundred thousand Oklahomans are going without healthcare right now that we know would be covered if we would expand Medicaid in our state," said Amber England with the Yes On 802 Campaign.
Supporters also say expanding Medicaid would bring about $1 billion in federal money back to Oklahoma. Those against the measure say the state will have to kick in about $100 million of taxpayer money - and that could go up in the future.
The campaign has 90 days to get 178,000 signatures in order to get on the ballot.