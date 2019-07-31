Tulsa Weather Coalition Provides Help For Those In Need Of Air Conditioning
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is feeling some relief from the heat this evening thanks to her new air conditioner, courtesy of the Tulsa Weather Coalition. The Tulsa Weather Coalition helps low-income people who have serious medical conditions that get worse when it's hot.
Jane Long said her air conditioning went out about a month ago, and she spent about two weeks with no air. She said it was 89 degrees inside her home at one point, so she's grateful for some relief.
"Like I said, it's just been a God send because we are sitting in a house this big with no air, outside was nothing. You go outside to get some relief," Jane Long said.
The project is organized by the Community Service Council. If you need to find a way to stay cool during the heat, call 211.