Brain Injury Survivor Starts Brain Injury Recovery Foundation In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new non-profit in Tulsa is helping people with traumatic brain injuries. The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation was created by Chris Lieberman, the founder of the Route 66 Marathon.
Lieberman knows how fast an injury can change someone's life. He suffered a brain injury after falling off a ladder three years ago.
Lieberman traveled all across the country with co-founder Kim Hann for treatment because he said Oklahoma lacks resources.
The new foundation will have support programs FOR those with injuries, as well as for their families and caregivers.
"Our goal is to give back from all the help that everybody has given me," said Chris Lieberman.
There will be a pub crawl on August 9 to help raise money for the foundation.
Read more here: https://braininjuryrecoveryfoundation.org/our-story/