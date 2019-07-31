Tulsa To See More Electric Car Charging Stations
TULSA, Oklahoma - Eventually there will be more electric vehicles on the road, and those vehicles will need to be charged. A Tulsa company is working to get ahead of the need with a series of charging stations.
The first one is in the Reasor’s parking lot at 41st and Peoria in Tulsa’s Brookside neighborhood.
Reasor’s Director of Marketing Amanda Russell said, “It makes perfect sense. The average shopping is about 45 minutes, so you can shop for groceries, plug in your car, and get a full charge before you leave.”
Their partnership is with Francis Solar, a Tulsa company that’s planning more of these.
“We will have more than 125 of these stations across the state by the end of the year,” said Seth Christ of Francis EV Charging.
He said there are still some work that needs to be done to these two new stations, but that should be completed and they’ll be turned on in about ten days.