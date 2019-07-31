Domino's Driver Car Stolen During Delivery In Bixby
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Domino's driver is counting his losses tonight after his car was stolen while he was making a pizza delivery.
Jerred Mulkey said he's only been working at Dominos for about a month now and he's had way too many close encounters to count, but last night he believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"I don't know if it was a personal attack towards me or if I was just unlucky that night,” said Mulkey.
Mulkey said he was delivering pizzas Wednesday night around 10:40 when he pulled up to a dark home near 119th and Memorial.
He said he had a weird feeling about it but still walked up to deliver the pizza.
“I walk up to the door, rang the doorbell, and just had an eerie feeling that something was going on behind me,” said Mulkey.
Mulkey said he saw a flashlight near his car and then someone jumped inside and took off.
He said the homeowners never ordered a pizza but helped him call police.
Mulkey said he usually leaves his car running when he gets out to make a delivery, but never believed something like this would happen.
"I never expected it to happen to me and especially in this area of Bixby. It’s never been like this,” said Mulkey.
Right now Bixby Police are looking for Mulkey's 2003 red Ford Mustang with dark tinted windows.
They said it's never a good idea to leave your car running no matter how close you are.
"A lot of people go into convenience stores leaving the car running and then their car gets stolen while they’re inside. Turn your car off and take the keys with you," said Bixby Police Corporal Michael Konshak.
Mulkey is preparing to go to OSU this fall and was trying to save up some money for school.
Now he doesn't have his car and said this is a big setback for him.
"I can’t get to my job, I can't deliver, I’ve had a lot of bills to pay off so it sucks it really does,” said Mulkey.
Police said if you see the car or have any information that could help solve this case, call (918) 366-8294.